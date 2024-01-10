TD Asset Management Inc Has $140.24 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,326,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 141,246 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $140,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 25,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $64.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.57. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.41 and a fifty-two week high of $64.48.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

