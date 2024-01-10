Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA Trims Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA reduced its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,802 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,565 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials makes up about 3.5% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.18% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $44,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 955 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 336 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $490.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $497.07.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $498.09. 36,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,780. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.27 and its 200 day moving average is $449.54. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $317.94 and a 52 week high of $500.94.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $6.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.90. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 18.45 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.