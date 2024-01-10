Angeles Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,164 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,851 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,164 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the third quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1,730.0% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $214.00 to $211.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $212.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.50.

Quanta Services Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PWR traded down $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $201.39. 221,371 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,180. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.96 and a twelve month high of $219.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.17%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.68%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

