SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Angeles Wealth Management LLC

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,075,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000.

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $124.26. The company had a trading volume of 80,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,046. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.09. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

