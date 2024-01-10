Angeles Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 45.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,030,000 after buying an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,889,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $208.35. The company had a trading volume of 169,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,418. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $199.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

