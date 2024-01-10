Angeles Wealth Management LLC Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BALL. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,356.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 164,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $42.81 and a 12 month high of $62.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

