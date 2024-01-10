Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA cut its position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,176,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,394 shares during the quarter. Brookfield comprises 5.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $68,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,001,000. 58.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,492,168 shares in the company, valued at $210,440,063.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Brookfield news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $867,032.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,981,414 shares in the company, valued at $67,158,367.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 12,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total transaction of $157,777.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,440,063.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.53.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BN traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 430,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,375. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.23 and its 200 day moving average is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Brookfield Co. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $41.05.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $24.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently -899.70%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

