Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) is Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s 10th Largest Position

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA decreased its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Ecolab comprises about 4.7% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA owned about 0.12% of Ecolab worth $59,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. United Bank raised its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.7% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.76. 99,511 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,067. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.90. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.91 and a one year high of $201.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $56.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Ecolab from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $213.00 price target on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,634.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Alfano sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,137,780.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,634.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $2,281,032.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,931,178.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

