Cortland Associates Inc. MO Lowers Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Cortland Associates Inc. MO trimmed its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,227 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public comprises approximately 6.8% of Cortland Associates Inc. MO’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cortland Associates Inc. MO owned 0.20% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $43,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTW. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $218.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.07.

Willis Towers Watson Public Price Performance

NASDAQ:WTW traded up $4.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $243.91. The stock had a trading volume of 82,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,509. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $240.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $258.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 10.99%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, December 31st will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.