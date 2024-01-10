Social Capital Group LLC Sells 1,700,000 Shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK)

Social Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,573,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700,000 shares during the quarter. ProKidney accounts for 89.0% of Social Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Social Capital Group LLC owned approximately 4.92% of ProKidney worth $53,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PROK. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in ProKidney by 547.9% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,537 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in ProKidney during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProKidney by 98.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the second quarter valued at $57,000. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America cut ProKidney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

In other ProKidney news, major shareholder Chamath Palihapitiya sold 215,543 shares of ProKidney stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $618,608.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,519,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,452,322.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,448,686 shares of company stock worth $13,514,546. 44.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROK traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.62. The stock had a trading volume of 131,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,523. The stock has a market cap of $381.40 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.81. ProKidney Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.19.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProKidney Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

