East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stock Position Boosted by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of East West Bancorp worth $4,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $836,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 77,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 221.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,803,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,090,792,000 after acquiring an additional 86,848 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EWBC has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $62.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.55.

East West Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

EWBC stock opened at $72.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.73. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.42. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.02. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.22 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. East West Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 21.67%.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other East West Bancorp news, Director Molly Campbell sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,563.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total value of $759,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

East West Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

