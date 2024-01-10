Whittier Trust Co. Has $6.64 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,924,000 after purchasing an additional 55,156 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.3% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 65.7% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $235.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.31. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.46 and a 1 year high of $256.84.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 102.59% and a net margin of 19.07%. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.59%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

