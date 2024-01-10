Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Position Increased by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 260,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $8,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVH. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 183.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE INVH opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.91, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.96. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.49 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 141.77%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. HSBC began coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.96.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

