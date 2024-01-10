Whittier Trust Co. Has $10.11 Million Stock Position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in RLI were worth $10,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in RLI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 4,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in RLI by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in RLI by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in RLI by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in RLI by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th.

RLI stock opened at $134.58 on Wednesday. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $123.04 and a twelve month high of $149.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $134.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.34.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $331.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.25%.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

