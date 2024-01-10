Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,441 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $11,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,159.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,086.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $938.80. The company has a market cap of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $575.39 and a 12-month high of $1,185.42.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.20 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $389.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total transaction of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,851,266.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total value of $2,342,078.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,144.39, for a total value of $362,771.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,266.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,997 shares of company stock valued at $26,859,397. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $950.00 to $1,234.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $729.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $975.00 to $1,029.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $985.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

