Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,019 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 96,453 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $6,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 63,483 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.0% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 35,461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.3% in the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,940 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 5,866 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WBA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $25.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.68 and a fifty-two week high of $37.96.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.04. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $36.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 290.91%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $242,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,171,654.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

