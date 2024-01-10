AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Buys 4,208 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $9,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Broadcom by 96,355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,822,521 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $24,133,853,000 after buying an additional 468,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,941,449 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,695,521,000 after buying an additional 309,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,602,239 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,443,709,000 after buying an additional 788,551 shares during the period. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $990.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $944.67.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $1,082.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $506.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,008.13 and its 200-day moving average is $914.58. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $549.99 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.43% and a net margin of 39.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 43.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 63.75%.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,039,603.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total transaction of $156,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,043.14, for a total value of $2,607,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,039,603.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,443 shares of company stock valued at $50,151,532. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

