AustralianSuper Pty Ltd Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TT shares. Bank of America upgraded Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC started coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.00.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

TT opened at $244.49 on Wednesday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $162.04 and a one year high of $245.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In related news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $3,868,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $355,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,184,981.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock worth $7,093,065. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.