Simmons Bank Purchases 10,767 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 116.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CHKP. Susquehanna began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.25.

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $153.46 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $117.18 and a 1-year high of $154.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $596.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.85 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 36.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

