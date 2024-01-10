1,397 Shares in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM) Purchased by Matthews International Capital Management LLC

Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SK Telecom by 1,039.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its stake in SK Telecom by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SK Telecom by 105.9% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SK Telecom by 71.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SK Telecom during the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Get SK Telecom alerts:

SK Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SKM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.49. The company had a trading volume of 209,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,464. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SK Telecom ( NYSE:SKM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter. SK Telecom had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 6.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SK Telecom Co., Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SKM. TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SK Telecom in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SKM

About SK Telecom

(Free Report)

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SK Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SK Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.