Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,684 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF comprises about 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMFL. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

BATS OMFL traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.32. 928,077 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

