Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Purchased by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.57% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 858.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

GEM traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.74. 42,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,528. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $975.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.54 and a 1-year high of $31.59.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

