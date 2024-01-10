Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 105.7% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 210.9% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.89. 72,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,049. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $246.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

