Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fullen Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 367,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,019,000 after purchasing an additional 33,664 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 52.3% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 110,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 38,027 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 201,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.8% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 68,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 37,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.38. 340,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,103,784. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $49.47 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

