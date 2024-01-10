Algorand (ALGO) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.47 Billion

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Algorand has traded 11.5% lower against the dollar. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000403 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market cap of $1.47 billion and approximately $75.63 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00076207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00027143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00021254 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006976 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000858 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,033,356,229 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

