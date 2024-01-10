Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for approximately 1.3% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,919,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. TheStreet downgraded Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.76 and a one year high of $48.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

