BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in BlackRock by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,808,000 after buying an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total value of $10,031,481.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE:BLK opened at $794.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $745.60 and its 200 day moving average is $703.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $819.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.92 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 56.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $777.80.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

