Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.9% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wit LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,316,516,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $236.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.91. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $332.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

