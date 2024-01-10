Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,848 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $93.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.62. The stock has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $89.21 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.69%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,717.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,504 shares of company stock worth $784,120. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

