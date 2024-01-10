3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in 3M during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of 3M stock opened at $109.09 on Wednesday. 3M has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a market cap of $60.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.17, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.89.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.50%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on 3M in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.10.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

