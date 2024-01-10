First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 6,091 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. MetLife makes up 0.9% of First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of MetLife worth $24,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,059,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,112,515,000 after acquiring an additional 578,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in MetLife by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,584,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,383,000 after buying an additional 418,477 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,466,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $432,585,000 after buying an additional 436,260 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $444,205,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,991,000 after acquiring an additional 452,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MET stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 278,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,477,184. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.46. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

MetLife Announces Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.62.

Read Our Latest Report on MET

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.