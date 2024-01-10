Oarsman Capital Inc. Purchases 157 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,793,146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,021,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,664,269 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,948. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ORCL opened at $103.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.27. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $82.04 and a one year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $12.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

