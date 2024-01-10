Dubuque Bank & Trust Co Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,677 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.6% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 108,287.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 296,468,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,556,324,000 after buying an additional 296,194,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95,537.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 21,317,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,198,000 after buying an additional 21,295,255 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at about $362,618,000. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,959.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 8,353,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $205,344,000 after buying an additional 8,147,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $284,663,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO stock opened at $40.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $43.22.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

