Eads & Heald Wealth Management Lowers Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,154,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,637,000 after buying an additional 138,257 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,122,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,215,000 after acquiring an additional 446,106 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 18.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,407,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,023 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fastenal by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Fastenal by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,502,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,642,000 after purchasing an additional 41,898 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Trading Up 0.2 %

FAST opened at $62.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $58.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $65.66.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.35%.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $25,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,826.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $25,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 488 shares in the company, valued at $30,826.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,562 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,162. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. HSBC assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

