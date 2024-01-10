Oarsman Capital Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,032 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 243,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $1,201,100.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,282,217.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $124,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,098 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,840. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.50.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $139.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $146.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.01. The firm has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.85% and a net margin of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

