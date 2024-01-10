Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 63,861.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 39,406,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,057,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,345,041 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after buying an additional 11,947,096 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $963,542,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 22.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,346,293 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,597,000 after acquiring an additional 804,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 13,563.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 596,121 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,272,000 after acquiring an additional 591,758 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $312.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.20. The Cigna Group has a 12 month low of $240.50 and a 12 month high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.60.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

