AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,474,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,102,400 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.8% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.26% of AT&T worth $277,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 102,614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 823,706,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,138,120,000 after acquiring an additional 822,904,620 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 534,767,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,529,543,000 after buying an additional 11,639,588 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in AT&T by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 297,085,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,738,520,000 after buying an additional 9,781,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,173,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,198,463,000 after buying an additional 3,785,896 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after buying an additional 29,769,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on T shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Stock Performance

AT&T stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.81. The company had a trading volume of 3,860,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,047,064. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.42 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market cap of $120.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

