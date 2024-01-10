First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $10.21 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 101,863.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,408,525,000 after buying an additional 969,207,649 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,741,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $510,304,000 after buying an additional 4,404,774 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,452,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,416,000 after buying an additional 50,689 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,252,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,953,000 after purchasing an additional 93,013 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $106.93. 195,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,655,052. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.74 and a 52 week high of $111.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.40.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

