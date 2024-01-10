First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $10.67 Million Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 114,199.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 954,128,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,812,489,000 after acquiring an additional 953,293,870 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 72,336,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,697,000 after purchasing an additional 472,382 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,749,602,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,989,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,104,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 94.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,583,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,165,188 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,206,354 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $101.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.64. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

