State of Michigan Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,300 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF comprises about 1.3% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 2.38% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $207,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.6% in the first quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,367,000 after buying an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 63.5% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $689,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,202.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, reaching $156.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,830 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.00. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

