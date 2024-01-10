State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 133,700 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,333,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $77,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 86,002.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 659,143,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,152,211,000 after acquiring an additional 658,377,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,873,696,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 114,228.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,469,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,544,751,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451,006 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,296,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,431,517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,878,833 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,647,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.41.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.09. 1,737,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,732,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $48.25 and a 12-month high of $75.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $103.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 51.59%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner purchased 3,071 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.86 per share, for a total transaction of $150,049.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,878,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.78 per share, with a total value of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock worth $672,994 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

