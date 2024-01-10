Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) Hits New 52-Week High at $12.67

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.67 and last traded at $12.40, with a volume of 180680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Immunome in a report on Monday.

Immunome Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.97.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Immunome, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Immunome

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immunome in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Immunome in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Immunome by 1,049.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Immunome by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Immunome in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01 that targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

Featured Stories

