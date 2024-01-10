Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after buying an additional 1,783,742 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Prologis by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Prologis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,847,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,575,482,000 after purchasing an additional 131,090 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 7.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,932,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,463,347,000 after purchasing an additional 802,149 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $132.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.27.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Prologis stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.99. The stock had a trading volume of 388,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,366. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.88. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.64 and a 12-month high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.04.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Prologis had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.41%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At September 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

