Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.44. 217,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,910. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $235.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.93.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

