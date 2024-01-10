Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $2.52 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,575 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 277.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,446,519.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,557 shares of company stock worth $3,745,656. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE MCD traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $291.70. 321,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,016,838. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.14. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $299.35. The firm has a market cap of $211.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 157.19% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $345.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.83.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

