Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $3.42 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 65,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 140,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 97,876 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPSM traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,479. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.