Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $4.27 Million Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 7.4% in the second quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 200.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AutoZone by 1.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,477,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,809,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.5% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AZO traded down $5.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,515.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,951. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,623.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2,549.57. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,277.88 and a 12 month high of $2,750.00.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $27.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,975.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,425.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,850.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,858.35.

In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,749 shares of company stock worth $58,400,514 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

