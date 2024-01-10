Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Boosts Stock Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,188 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ciena were worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 5,220.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 26.9% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,286,175 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,119,000 after purchasing an additional 907,589 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,262,245 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $223,853,000 after purchasing an additional 31,333 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,052,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $212,838,000 after purchasing an additional 424,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 8.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,801,038 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $147,110,000 after purchasing an additional 221,721 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $48.45. The company had a trading volume of 223,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,080. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $39.94 and a 52 week high of $54.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.13.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $181,512.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,907,618.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total transaction of $55,703.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,267.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $181,512.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,907,618.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,328 shares of company stock worth $1,608,694 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ciena

Ciena Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.