SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 19,724,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,841 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 93.1% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,998,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,616,000 after purchasing an additional 963,341 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 11.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,401,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,423,000 after purchasing an additional 145,607 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 141.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 797,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,966,000 after purchasing an additional 466,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 649,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

SPSM stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 211,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,479. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.17 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

