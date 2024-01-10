Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Buys 20,593 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,593 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,818,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,246,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,628 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 83,794,992 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,136,112,000 after purchasing an additional 861,439 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Schlumberger by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schlumberger by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,983,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,272,434,000 after purchasing an additional 635,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schlumberger by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,772,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $971,246,000 after purchasing an additional 819,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total value of $28,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,065.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $336,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 163,515 shares in the company, valued at $8,806,917.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,925 shares of company stock worth $1,398,229. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.36.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,105,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,597,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $69.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $42.73 and a 52-week high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.60%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

